This is how the porgs’ squark in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was made

Not one but three real-life bird sounds were used to bring the adorable inhabitants of Ahch-To to life

The real stars of Star Wars: The Last Jedi weren’t Daisy Ridley, John Boyega or even Mark Hamill. No, it was those little porgs who looked almost as cute as they sounded.

And it’s now been revealed just how the adorable puffin-like critters got their squark – and it turns out the noise is a mash-up of not one but three different bird noises.

Recordings from turkeys, chickens and doves were merged to make their chirp, according to sound designer Ren Klyce.

“At Skywalker Sound there’s a chicken coop with these little chickens, and Coya Elliott, our first assistant, went down and recorded those chickens,” Klyce told CinemaBlend.

“And then we took that sound and slowed it down and stretched it out and found little chirps. We found this man who releases doves at weddings, and we asked him to come down so we could record them,” he continued. “So we have a little snippet of that [turkey call], a little bit of chicken, a little dove, and cut it all together.”

So there you have it. There’s more to porgs than just being good at distracting Chewie in the Millennium Falcon.