John Williams to compose the theme for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Veteran Star Wars composer John Williams will return to the franchise to write the theme for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Writing the theme for 2018’s standalone film about Han Solo will be Williams’ ninth Star Wars assignment.

As previously announced, John Powell will be writing the rest of the movie’s score.

Williams revealed his involvement in the Solo movie to Variety, saying: “The present plan is that I’m writing a theme for Han Solo, and John Powell is going to write the score, which he’ll do brilliantly.”

Speaking of Powell’s involvement, Williams added: “His assignment is something I’m very happy about.

“What I will do is offer this to John, and to [director] Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy. … John [Powell] will complete the score.

“He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I’m going to be very anxious to hear.”

Williams has written the complete scores for eight Star Wars films, and won an Oscar for the 1977 original as well as nominations for three of the other seven.