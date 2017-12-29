The top grossing actor of 2017 has been revealed – and you may be surprised

Action star Vin Diesel has been named by Forbes as the top-grossing actor of 2017, beating out the superheroes and sci-fi stars so bring in a mind-boggling $1.6 billion (£1.2 billion) in global ticketing receipts.

The actor has been raking in the money for years as the face of the Fast and the Furious franchise, with this year’s commercially successful eighth instalment – Fate of the Furious – hitting cinemas in April 2017. He’s also recently starred in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

But hot on his heels comes his pal and co-star Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock), in second place with $1.5 billion.

This year’s top ten features only three female actors. Wonder Woman Gal Gadot comes in third place, bringing in $1.4 billion – despite a row over the gender pay gap in the summer when it emerged she was earning a base salary of just $300,000 for the superhero movie. Beauty and the Beast’s Emma Watson follows close behind with $1.3 billion.

There is also good news for the new generation of British Star Wars actors: Daisy Ridley is at number six with $1.08 billion, while John Boyega raked in $845 million.

Forbes calculates the top-grossing actors by adding together the global ticket sales of each year’s movies, excluding animated titles where we only hear the stars’ voices and only including top-billed actors (so bit-parts and cameos don’t really count).

Last year’s top-grossing actor was Scarlett Johansson, who had a great year as Black Widow in Captain America: Civil War, followed by her co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. All three seem to be taking a break from this year’s list.

The full list of this year’s top ten:

1. Vin Diesel ($1.6 billion)

2. Dwayne Johnson ($1.5 billion)

3. Gal Gadot ($1.4 billion)

4. Emma Watson ($1.3 billion)

5. Johnny Depp ($1.1 billion)

6. Daisy Ridley ($1.08 billion)

7. Tom Holland ($888 million)

8. Chris Pratt ($864 million)

9. Chris Hemsworth ($845 million)

10. John Boyega ($815 million)