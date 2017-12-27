Accessibility Links

Mark Hamill “regrets” voicing his Star Wars: The Last Jedi concerns in public

The actor had previously said he was unsure about Luke Skywalker's storyline in the latest film, but now says that director Rian Johnson has made "an all-time great"

Mark Hamill has said he regrets criticising director Rian Johnson’s vision for Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“I regret voicing my doubts and insecurities in public,” the star said on Twitter. “Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that – Rian Johnson made an all-time GREAT one!”.

In some interviews in the build-up to the film’s release, the star said that he initially struggled with Johnson’s plans for his iconic Star Wars character.

However, now Hamill has made his position clear, praising the Star Wars director for the final result in a reply to a Twitter user.

The Twitter user had quoted a recent IMDB interview that Hamill had given, explaining that while he initially had his doubts he was ultimately proved “wrong” by the film.

“I’ve had trouble accepting what [Rian Johnson] saw for Luke,” Hamill said during the IMDB interview, “but again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie I was wrong. I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we’ve seen it”.

The Last Jedi has taken a whopping $800 million at the box office after three weeks, but despite glowing reviews from critics and the majority of fans, some viewers have heavily criticised the latest instalment in the Star Wars franchise. Over 68,000 people were angry enough to sign a petition demanding that the film be stricken from the Star Wars canon, for example, while the audience rating for the film on Rotten Tomatoes currently stands at a relatively unimpressive 52%.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in UK cinemas now

