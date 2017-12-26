Christmas 2017: The best films on TV today, Boxing Day

From Shaun the Sheep and Dirty Dancing to A Hard Day's Night starring the Beatles, check out all the TV shows on this Boxing Day

In this musical comedy, John, Paul, George and Ringo jump on a train to London for a live show and get hassle from all angles, whether it’s their manager, Paul’s grandfather or hysterical fans. The Fab Four’s movie debut is set during peak Beatlemania and includes songs Can’t Buy Me Love, Don’t Bother Me and the title track.

In a plot to give them a break from work on Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun and his flock come up with a way to make the Farmer fall asleep on the job – but the caravan he’s sleeping in ends up rolling off towards the Big City. Shaun, Timmy the lamb and Shirley the ewe and their four-legged pals leave the countryside and head off to the metropolis to find him.

Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi fantasy, starring Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Dee Wallace and Peter Coyote is hitting our screens this Boxing Day. ET, abandoned by his extra-terrestrial pals, befriends a lonely young boy called Elliott, who teaches him to adapt to life on Earth. However, struggling to live away from his home planet and at risk of being captured by a government operative, ET must eventually go home.

Jane and Michael Banks, the children of two antsy parents, get a pleasant surprise when their new magical nanny turns up at their door and injects music and laughter into their lives. This Disney musical fantasy starring Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as the brilliant chimney sweep is simply supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Marty McFly, an accident-prone teenager, travels back to 1950 with the use of his inventor friend Doc’s time machine. The protagonist unwittingly upsets the sequence of events that led to his parents falling in love – a problem he urgently needs to solve so that he’ll be born. Stranded in the 50s, Marty has to find a way to get back to his future in this skilfully directed sci-fi comedy adventure.

The action-packed adventure film by Colin Trevorrow resurrects Jurassic Park where scientists have created a hybrid species of dinosaur, including the formidable Indominus Rex. Unsurprisingly, the vicious genetically engineered dinosaur escapes, putting tourists’ lives at risk. Can Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard save the day?

Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman (Jennifer Grey), a middle class teenager, steps in as the new dancing partner for instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) at a resort in upstate New York’s Catskill Mountains, marking the beginning of their love affair. With brilliant casting and fabulous dancing, this classic romantic drama really cannot be missed.

This Bafta award-winning rom-com stars Hugh Grant as Charles, a hapless bachelor, and Andie MacDowell as Carrie, an enigmatic American. Mike Newell’s film is witty, charming and poignant as the seemingly star-crossed lovers keep on meeting (at a total of four weddings and one funeral) causing Charles to gradually realise that Carrie’s the woman for him.