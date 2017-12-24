Christmas Day 2017: best films on TV today, Christmas Day

From Harry Potter to Home Alone, Toy Story 3 to Cinderella, here are all the movies on TV on 25th December

Now you can schedule in Christmas films, a festive walk, and the annual game of Cluedo…

One of Pixar’s much-loved animated creations will be on our screens this Christmas Day. In the third instalment of Toy Story, Andy’s off to college and Woody, Buzz and the other toys find themselves accidentally thrown out with the rubbish. They then end up in a daycare, from which they plot a great escape.

Kenneth Branagh’s live-action remake of the 1950 animated classic tells the story of the orphaned Cinderella, the cruel treatment she receives from her wicked stepmother and her two daughters and the evening when she has the chance to go to a ball and meet a prince. The romantic fantasy starring Lily James, Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden and Helena Bonham Carter is enchanting and timeless.

There’s nothing that screams the perfect post-Christmas dinner viewing like the third Harry Potter film. It’s the one where Aunt Marge inflates up into the sky after one too many insults directed at Lily and James Potter, and Harry learns that Sirius Black is on the loose. It begins the night before Harry’s 13th birthday and charts his third year at Hogwarts. It’s also one of RT readers’ favourite films of JK Rowling’s magical series. ITV are showing all of the Harry Potter films over the festive period, starting on Saturday 23rd.

This Disney classic is about a young circus elephant with very large ears which cause him plenty of angst until he realises – with the help of his mouse friend Timothy – that they allow him to fly. An impressive party trick, indeed…

In the rush to make their flight to Paris, the McCallister family leave one very important thing behind – their 8-year-old Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) who is left to his own devices back home in New York. But when he discovers two burglars, Harry and Marv, planning to break into his home, he sets up all kinds of traps to catch them.

The Oscar-winning Christmas fantasy starring the likes of Edmund Gwenn, Maureen O’Hara, Natalie Wood and John Payne follows a six-year-old girl called Susan and a lawyer proving that a man who claims to be Santa Claus is in fact the real deal. The little girl had been brought up not to believe in Santa, but both she and her mum begin to think otherwise.

Daniel Craig plays 007 for the third time in the 23rd James Bond film, Skyfall. A hard disk containing details of the members of NATO’s agents is stolen and with the help of Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Bond pursues the villain.

Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel tells the story of Jean Valjean, an ex-convict released after spending 19 years in prison for stealing a loaf of bread. This powerful musical drama stars the likes of Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Eddie Redmayne and is set in post-revolutionary France.

Movie-trailers maker Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) and columnist Iris (Kate Winslet) are both unhappy in love and agree to switch homes over Christmas, where they rediscover themselves and fall in love. Amanda’s romance begins when Iris’s brother (Jude Law) turns up drunk to her snowy Surrey abode, while Iris meets film composer Miles, played by the brilliant Jack Black. Kate Winslet’s narration in the opening, Graham’s Mr Napkin Head and that disastrous three-way phone call make this Christmassy rom-com an absolute must-watch.