Where can I watch Home Alone online and on TV this Christmas?

Macauley Culkin's Christmas classic will be shown on Channel 4 over the festive period

Let’s be honest, few people are as synonymous with Christmastime as Macauley Culkin: he’s up there with Mariah Carey and Noddy Holder in the entertainment festive holy trinity.

In Home Alone, he lives every child’s ill-advised wish of being left without supervision, when his parents accidentally jet off to Paris for the holidays without him.

This modest Christmas comedy became a phenomenal money-making machine – like the aforementioned Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You it’s a festive freight train that comes ploughing through the cultural landscape in December each year.

Surprisingly violent in a cartoon-like way, it’s a celebration of enterprise that captured the heart and wickedness of every child (and nostalgic millennial) on the planet.

Find out where you can watch Home Alone below.

Where can I watch Home Alone on TV this Christmas?

Home Alone is showing at 5.50pm on Channel 4 on Monday 25th December (Christmas Day).

Where can I watch Home Alone online and on demand?

Home Alone is NOT currently available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or NOW TV.

However, it is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.