Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy won’t be what you think

Many thought the Knights of the Republic would be the basis for the new series of films – but The Last Jedi director has other ideas

Alas, Star Wars fans, the much-anticipated Star Wars trilogy helmed by Last Jedi director Rian Johnson won’t bring the Knights of the Old Republic to the big screen.

After Disney announced the new trio of films would explore “new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored”, many theorised (ourselves included) that the movies might delve into events surrounding the Knights of the Old Republic video game.

Set 4,000 years before the original trilogy, the game series (the first released in 2003) centred on a Sith Armada battling the Galactic Republic.

However, Johnson himself has now said the trilogy won’t delve into this tale of a long long long time ago in a Galaxy far away. He told Mashable that although he “loved” playing the games, he is rejecting the “instinct to automatically go to something that you know and love, that you’ve already seen”.

He continued: “To me, what’s really fun is the notion of what new stuff are we gonna see, what new stories can we tell?”

So what actually is the trilogy about? Well, you won’t believe it, but Johnson didn’t divulge all his ideas. Mainly because they’re not fully formed yet. “I’m in the very, very beginning phases of trying to think about it so I don’t know yet. I’m still figuring out what it’s gonna be,” he explained.

So, although we know little about the trilogy to come, we will see Johnson’s next Star Wars offering, The Last Jedi, very soon.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on the 14th December