Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley are super intense in fight training clips for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The force is strong with these two
A new behind-the-scenes featurette from The Last Jedi sees Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie honing their fighting skills for the latest Star Wars movie.
The video shows Ridley, AKA Rey, acing a three-day lightsaber training session in 90 minutes, while Driver gives 100% from start to finish as he trains for Kylo Ren’s intense battle scenes.
Boyega works on Finn’s fight scene with Christie’s Phasma, too, and new Rose Tico star Kelly Marie Tran displays her moves.
See them all in action below…
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on 14th December 2017