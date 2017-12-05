Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley are super intense in fight training clips for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley are super intense in fight training clips for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The force is strong with these two

Adam Driver

A new behind-the-scenes featurette from The Last Jedi sees Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie honing their fighting skills for the latest Star Wars movie.

Advertisement

The video shows Ridley, AKA Rey, acing a three-day lightsaber training session in 90 minutes, while Driver gives 100% from start to finish as he trains for Kylo Ren’s intense battle scenes.

Boyega works on Finn’s fight scene with Christie’s Phasma, too, and new Rose Tico star Kelly Marie Tran displays her moves.

See them all in action below…

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on 14th December 2017

Tags

All about Star Wars (franchise)

Adam Driver
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, JG)

Mark Hamill reveals “the most important line” in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Guardians of the Galaxy

Where is Karen Gillan? Avengers: Infinity War trailer is missing some major players

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (LucasFilm, HF)

Daisy Ridley doesn’t want to play Rey again after Star Wars Episode IX

(Lucasfilm, JG)

Star Wars director Rian Johnson confirms that the Millennium Falcon does in fact have seatbelts

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more