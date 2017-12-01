Mark Hamill reveals “the most important line” in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has revealed the “most important line” in The Last Jedi – and we’ve actually already heard it.

“I think that there are much bigger surprises in The Last Jedi [than in The Force Awakens],” he teased in an interview on Good Morning America. “In fact, the most important line I think Luke says is, ‘This is not going to go the way you think’.”

Sound familiar?

That’s because Luke Skywalker’s dramatic declaration features in the trailer, and has already provoked plenty of speculation, so it’s interesting to hear that this line is absolutely key to the storyline for Episode VIII. But what is he referring to? Whose thinking is mistaken – Daisey Ridley’s Rey, or the cinema audience’s?

Hamill also looked back on the moment he and Carrie Fisher discovered that Luke and Leia were twins – and not love interests.

“When we both found out that we were twins, we both went, ‘Oh are you kiddin’ me?'” he joked.

Hamill explained: “It was like the worst good news/bad news joke in the universe: ‘The good news is there’s a really attractive young woman in the universe: the bad news is SHE’S YOUR SISTER!'”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in the UK on 15th December 2017