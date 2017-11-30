Accessibility Links

Where is Karen Gillan? Avengers: Infinity War trailer is missing some major players

What about Hawkeye? Ant-Man? Valkyrie?

Guardians of the Galaxy

While you could be forgiven for thinking that literally every superhero ever had made an appearance in the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer, you’d ultimately be mistaken: fans on Twitter have pointed out that a fair few of our Marvel faves were absent.

To start with, some eagle-eyed (hawk-eyed?) Twitterers pointed out that original Avenger Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), is nowhere to be seen, and – for that matter – neither is beloved newcomer Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

Hawkeye had supposedly retired at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but was pulled back into battle in Captain America: Civil War, and we’re fully expecting him to be a major player in Avengers 3 – even if he is drafted in a little later than everyone else. Ant-Man, on the other hand, is tiny, so perhaps he is there after all.

People were also bemoaning the absence of Valkyrie, Tessa Thompson’s new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who was introduced in Thor: Ragnarok.

Finally, another strong female presence was also distinctly absent: Karen Gillan’s Guardians of the Galaxy villain-turned-ally Nebula was missing when the Guardians appeared at the end of the trailer.

Of course, it’s likely Marvel are just holding their cards close to their chest ahead of a long run-in to the film’s release next year.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas in May 2018

