Where is Karen Gillan? Avengers: Infinity War trailer is missing some major players

While you could be forgiven for thinking that literally every superhero ever had made an appearance in the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer, you’d ultimately be mistaken: fans on Twitter have pointed out that a fair few of our Marvel faves were absent.

To start with, some eagle-eyed (hawk-eyed?) Twitterers pointed out that original Avenger Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), is nowhere to be seen, and – for that matter – neither is beloved newcomer Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

#InfinityWar looks fantastic but it's severely lacking in the Ant-Man and Hawkeye department — Jonathan Espino (@TheFreak5678) November 29, 2017

I better see Hawkeye chilling and working on that home extension when they call him in for #InfinityWar 😂 — Tears O' Joy Normanyo (@relevant_roman) November 29, 2017

Pet theory for why there's no Hawkeye in the #InfinityWar trailer: he's lost contact with Phil due to AoS in Space, so he's like "brb guys gotta go find my man!" — Lisa J (@ralkana47) November 29, 2017

Hawkeye had supposedly retired at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but was pulled back into battle in Captain America: Civil War, and we’re fully expecting him to be a major player in Avengers 3 – even if he is drafted in a little later than everyone else. Ant-Man, on the other hand, is tiny, so perhaps he is there after all.

Best thing about the #InfinityWar trailer: you can assume that Ant-Man and The Wasp are in every single frame and nobody can prove otherwise. — Dan Hall (@danieljohnhall) November 29, 2017

People were also bemoaning the absence of Valkyrie, Tessa Thompson’s new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who was introduced in Thor: Ragnarok.

me looking for Valkyrie in the #InfinityWar trailer pic.twitter.com/cFQA3Wo7oB — blue eyes white dragonberry 🐉 (@fgarlands) November 29, 2017

sooo Valkyrie is going to be in Infinity War, right? — Probably crying ♡ (@Avila1Emily) November 29, 2017

I know Tessa Thompson will be in #InfinityWar and Lord Jesus I need the Russo Brothers to come through with a scene of Valkyrie and the Dora Milaje. Please and thanks. — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 29, 2017

Finally, another strong female presence was also distinctly absent: Karen Gillan’s Guardians of the Galaxy villain-turned-ally Nebula was missing when the Guardians appeared at the end of the trailer.

Avengers: Infinity War trailer:https://t.co/gtO7oDqEJP Karen Gillan is not in this trailer… https://t.co/mHMaMBSyxQ — Whovians United (@WhoviansUnited1) November 29, 2017

Infinity War is cancelled if Nebula doesn't end up being the one to kill Thanos — Heterophobe (@RichonnesSon) November 29, 2017

Me: the infinity war trailer is amazing

Also me: BUT WHERE THE HELLS NEBULA — meg (@the_dooIio) November 29, 2017

Just realized we didn’t see Nebula in the trailer. Not a complaint just saying we need to see her in trailer 2! #Avengers #InfinityWar — Jared BeforeTheStorm (@JaredQ42106) November 29, 2017

Of course, it’s likely Marvel are just holding their cards close to their chest ahead of a long run-in to the film’s release next year.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas in May 2018