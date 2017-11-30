Where is Karen Gillan? Avengers: Infinity War trailer is missing some major players
What about Hawkeye? Ant-Man? Valkyrie?
While you could be forgiven for thinking that literally every superhero ever had made an appearance in the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer, you’d ultimately be mistaken: fans on Twitter have pointed out that a fair few of our Marvel faves were absent.
To start with, some eagle-eyed (hawk-eyed?) Twitterers pointed out that original Avenger Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), is nowhere to be seen, and – for that matter – neither is beloved newcomer Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).
#InfinityWar looks fantastic but it's severely lacking in the Ant-Man and Hawkeye department
— Jonathan Espino (@TheFreak5678) November 29, 2017
HELLO????? WHERE ARE U GUYS ? #InfinityWarTrailer pic.twitter.com/BM7sTIWdjC
— problema (@matheusempaulo) November 29, 2017
I better see Hawkeye chilling and working on that home extension when they call him in for #InfinityWar 😂
— Tears O' Joy Normanyo (@relevant_roman) November 29, 2017
Pet theory for why there's no Hawkeye in the #InfinityWar trailer: he's lost contact with Phil due to AoS in Space, so he's like "brb guys gotta go find my man!"
— Lisa J (@ralkana47) November 29, 2017
Hawkeye had supposedly retired at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but was pulled back into battle in Captain America: Civil War, and we’re fully expecting him to be a major player in Avengers 3 – even if he is drafted in a little later than everyone else. Ant-Man, on the other hand, is tiny, so perhaps he is there after all.
Best thing about the #InfinityWar trailer: you can assume that Ant-Man and The Wasp are in every single frame and nobody can prove otherwise.
— Dan Hall (@danieljohnhall) November 29, 2017
People were also bemoaning the absence of Valkyrie, Tessa Thompson’s new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who was introduced in Thor: Ragnarok.
me looking for Valkyrie in the #InfinityWar trailer pic.twitter.com/cFQA3Wo7oB
— blue eyes white dragonberry 🐉 (@fgarlands) November 29, 2017
sooo Valkyrie is going to be in Infinity War, right?
— Probably crying ♡ (@Avila1Emily) November 29, 2017
I know Tessa Thompson will be in #InfinityWar and Lord Jesus I need the Russo Brothers to come through with a scene of Valkyrie and the Dora Milaje. Please and thanks.
— ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 29, 2017
Finally, another strong female presence was also distinctly absent: Karen Gillan’s Guardians of the Galaxy villain-turned-ally Nebula was missing when the Guardians appeared at the end of the trailer.
Avengers: Infinity War trailer:https://t.co/gtO7oDqEJP
Karen Gillan is not in this trailer… https://t.co/mHMaMBSyxQ
— Whovians United (@WhoviansUnited1) November 29, 2017
Infinity War is cancelled if Nebula doesn't end up being the one to kill Thanos
— Heterophobe (@RichonnesSon) November 29, 2017
Me: the infinity war trailer is amazing
Also me: BUT WHERE THE HELLS NEBULA
— meg (@the_dooIio) November 29, 2017
Just realized we didn’t see Nebula in the trailer. Not a complaint just saying we need to see her in trailer 2! #Avengers #InfinityWar
— Jared BeforeTheStorm (@JaredQ42106) November 29, 2017
Of course, it’s likely Marvel are just holding their cards close to their chest ahead of a long run-in to the film’s release next year.
Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas in May 2018