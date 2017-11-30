Daisy Ridley doesn’t want to play Rey again after Star Wars Episode IX

With mere weeks to go until the release of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, fans are getting increasingly excited to see the evolution of Daisy Ridley’s Rey, the mysterious orphan with Jedi powers set to try and train under a reluctant Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the new movie.

Advertisement

But if you’re hoping to see Rey one day return to the franchise just like Luke did, then you may be disappointed – because Ridley has now seemingly ruled out coming back after her last contracted appearance in 2019’s untitled Episode IX, which is set to conclude the current trilogy of Star Wars movies.

“No,” Ridley emphatically told Rolling Stone when asked if she’d return after Episode IX.

“For me, I didn’t really know what I was signing on to. I hadn’t read the script, but from what I could tell, it was really nice people involved, so I was just like, ‘Awesome.’ Now I think I am even luckier than I knew then, to be part of something that feels so like coming home now.

“No, no, no. I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

Of course, a lot can happen in decades of time – who would have thought the ever-reluctant Harrison Ford would be back to play Han Solo? – so it’s POSSIBLE we’ll see a grown-up Rey in future Star Wars movies.

Still, for now Ridley seems to be holding firm. The force is strong with this one.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on the 14th December