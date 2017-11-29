Star Wars director Rian Johnson confirms that the Millennium Falcon does in fact have seatbelts

And they've been there since A New Hope

Traveling through hyperspace certainly ain’t like dusting crops, but turns out the Millennium Falcon has seatbelts to make the journey across the galaxy far far away a tad safer.

During a recent Twitter Q&A, the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rian Johnson revealed that Han Solo’s spaceship is indeed fitted with seatbelts in multiple locations.

After confirming the Falcon’s safety feature, Johnson added: “Actually, it’s interesting: the bench that goes around the hologram table, if you look, there’s seat belts on that and they’re covered in bubble wrap for some reason. But they’ve been that way since A New Hope, so we left them that way.”

He’s not wrong. You can see the bubble-wrapped buckles in this photo of the Star Wars set when it was put on display last year…

Weirdly, you can even see bubblewrap in the Rebel snowspeeders during the battle of Hoth in Empire Strikes back…

Johnson also said that Finn – the stormtrooper turned resistance fighter played by John Boyega – is explored in much more depth in The Last Jedi. “The character Finn in this movie, we really dig into and take to a cool, interesting place,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait for people to see John’s performance in the film.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 14th December