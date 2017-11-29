The first Avengers: Infinity War trailer is truly epic

The greatest heroes of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy team up to battle Thanos in the first look at the biggest Marvel movie to date

After nine years, 17 films and immeasurable shots of CGI explosions, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally approaching the moment the whole thing has been headed since the beginning: massive superhero showdown Avengers: Infinity War, which is set to star nearly EVERY character from the films thus far when it’s released next April.

Advertisement

After literal years of buildup, fans have their very first chance to see footage from the finished movie, because now Marvel have finally released the very first trailer for what will probably be the biggest movie of 2018.

But can our heroes Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Ant Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy (and many many many more) really unite to defeat the terror of Thanos? Which beloved icons will perish at the hands of his Infinity Gauntlet? And will we finally get an explanation for Chris Evans’ lustrous new beard?

To find out all those pressing questions and many, many more, we’ll have to wait until April next year. Frankly, it’s going to take a superheroic effort from all of us.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige.

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on the 27th April 2018