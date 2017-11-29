Christopher Plummer has already replaced Kevin Spacey in the All The Money in The World trailer

Ridley Scott isn't wasting any time after drafting Plummer in following allegations against his original leading man

Ridley Scott hit the headlines earlier this month when he opted to replace leading man Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in All The Money in The World just six weeks before the film was due to be released.

Advertisement

Now the studio has produced a new trailer for the film with Plummer in place as oil tycoon John Paul Getty.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment made against Spacey, Scott ordered reshoots of all his scenes, with Plummer replacing him in the role.

All the Money in the World chronicles the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty’s grandson, and the oil tycoon’s reluctance to cough up the $17 million ransom.

Spacey appeared in the original trailer as the “richest man in the history of the world”, wearing prosthetics.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Plummer was actually the original favourite for the role, but that Spacey was cast after Sony executive Tom Rothman called for a bigger name.

Advertisement

All The Money in The World is due for release in the USA on 22nd December and will be in UK cinemas from 5th January 2018