Mark Hamill is thankful for Carrie Fisher on Thanksgiving

The actor paid tribute to his late friend and on-screen sister with a photo on Twitter

Mark Hamill has posted a Thanksgiving tribute to his late friend and co-star Carrie Fisher.

Advertisement

Sharing a photo on Twitter of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia locked in an embrace, he wrote: “Thankful4TheMemories”.

The photo is a previously released image of the pair in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits UK cinemas on 15th December.

Last month, Star Wars director Rian Johnson teased Carrie Fisher’s “beautiful and complete” final scenes in The Last Jedi.

Advertisement

Johnson said that the actress – who tragically passed away last year – would receive a fitting farewell in the eighth Star Wars instalment. “I felt very strongly that we don’t try to change her performance,” he said, adding that it will be “really sad, but really joyful”.