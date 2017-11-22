Accessibility Links

Luke tries to save Rey in new Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage

Luke tries to save Rey in new Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage

Skywalker urges his new padawan to resist "something else" lurking by the darkness and light

A new sneak peek at Star Wars: The Last Jedi has burst out of hyperspace with several interesting developments.

During the new 30-second tease we see old Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) training Rey (Daisy Ridley), pleading with her to “reach out”.

Rey, with her eyes shut, says she sees “light, darkness and… something else”. It’s then that master Skywalker screams to his new Padawan to “resist it!”

What is that “something else”? Another form of the Force? Her connection with Kylo Ren? We can’t be sure.

The new glimpse is sprinkled with footage we’ve seen from previous trailers, including Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) reaching out his hand, Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn (John Boyega) battling with First Order Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) looking off into the distance while on board a spaceship.

However, we do catch a new glimpse of ace Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), but it’s not a particularly reassuring one: he witnesses a huge explosion while sitting in his cockpit.

Still, he seems in less danger than Rey with Skywalker’s incredibly angry teaching methods. You can kiss that PGCE goodbye, Luke.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 15th December

