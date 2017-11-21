Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega to appear on The Graham Norton Show

It's beginning to look a lot like Star Wars month

Star Wars fans are in for a treat on Friday 15th of December.

To celebrate the release of the much anticipated Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega AND Luke Skywalker himself Mark Hamill will appear on The Graham Norton Show.

The stars, who will be in town for the UK premiere of the latest LucasFilms blockbuster, will be joined by British singer/songwriter Sam Smith, who is set to perform his single Pray.

Graham Norton’s unofficial Star Wars special is becoming something of a tradition: Boyega and Ridley both appeared on the show in December 2015 alongside the late Carrie Fisher while promoting Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Check out a clip below:

And, while you’re at it, have another look at the trailer for The Last Jedi, too:

The Star Wars actors will appear on The Graham Norton Show at 10:45pm on BBC1 on Friday 15th of December