A sequel to Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express adaptation is in the works
Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile will serve as the source material for the new film
Less than a month after Kenneth Branagh’s star-studded adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express pulled in to UK cinemas, Fox have already lined up a sequel.
The producers of the blockbuster hit are set to adapt Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile with returning writer Michael Green, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Branagh is also expected to return as director and in the role of moustachioed detective Hercule Poirot.
Murder on the Orient Express – which stars Jonny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench and many, many more – debuted at number one at the UK Box Office, and took in over £113m worldwide, meeting expectations financially, if falling a little short in the eyes of the critics.
The sequel was heavily alluded to at the close of Branagh’s film, when Poirot received word that he was needed in Egypt.
Death on the Nile is preceded by a well regarded 1978 film, which starred Peter Ustinov as Poirot alongside a supporting cast packed with heavyweights such as Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury and Mia Farrow.
Given the impressive cast in MOTOE, we should probably expect another glittering line-up in Egypt.