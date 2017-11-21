Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
A sequel to Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express adaptation is in the works

A sequel to Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express adaptation is in the works

Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile will serve as the source material for the new film

Screen-Shot-2017-11-02-at-23.39.13-9b61899

Less than a month after Kenneth Branagh’s star-studded adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express pulled in to UK cinemas, Fox have already lined up a sequel.

Advertisement

The producers of the blockbuster hit are set to adapt Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile with returning writer Michael Green, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Branagh is also expected to return as director and in the role of  moustachioed detective Hercule Poirot.

Murder on the Orient Express – which stars Jonny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench and many, many more – debuted at number one at the UK Box Office, and took in over £113m worldwide, meeting expectations financially, if falling a little short in the eyes of the critics.

The sequel was heavily alluded to at the close of Branagh’s film, when Poirot received word that he was needed in Egypt.

Death on the Nile is preceded by a well regarded 1978 film, which starred Peter Ustinov as Poirot alongside a supporting cast packed with heavyweights such as Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury and Mia Farrow.

Advertisement

Given the impressive cast in MOTOE, we should probably expect another glittering line-up in Egypt.

Tags

Related news

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: David Tennant and Olivia Colman pose in the winners room at the National Television Awards at 02 Arena on January 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage, BA)

Exclusive Olivia Colman would LOVE David Tennant to play Prince Philip in The Crown series three

(Youtube,TL)

Murder on the Orient Express review: “A gloriously sumptuous visual feast”

All about Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Screen-Shot-2017-11-02-at-23.39.13-9b61899
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: David Tennant and Olivia Colman pose in the winners room at the National Television Awards at 02 Arena on January 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage, BA)

Exclusive Olivia Colman would LOVE David Tennant to play Prince Philip in The Crown series three

(Youtube,TL)

Murder on the Orient Express review: “A gloriously sumptuous visual feast”

(Youtube,TL)

Kenneth Branagh reveals how he brought Poirot – and his moustache – to the big screen

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Olivia Colman attends a screening of "The Lobster" during the BFI London Film Festival at Vue Leicester Square on October 13, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic, BA)

Exclusive Olivia Colman explains how she got the part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more