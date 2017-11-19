Finn wakes from his coma in new Star Wars: The Last Jedi footage

When last we saw Star Wars’ Finn, he wasn’t in a good way. Thanks to Kylo Ren and his sword-like lightsaber, the former Stormtrooper was left in a coma.

But fear not – Finn (played by John Boyega) will be back in action for The Last Jedi, as new footage shows him waking up and instantly wondering what became of Rey. (Unbeknown to him, she’s off with Luke learning to hone her abilities.)

But unlike before, Finn’s got something to fight for and the new teaser shows him in conversation with galvanised Poe Dameron (“we are the spark that will light the fire that will burn the First Order down”) before heading off to do battle with Gwendoline Christie’s Captain Phasma in what looks to be a showdown of epic proportions.

We’ve seen plenty of Rey in the Last Jedi footage revealed so far, but this is the most Finn action we’ve got. The Resistance’s latest recruit will be teaming up with new character Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) in the next instalment as they work to recruit hacker DJ (Benicio Del Toro) on a visit to lavish city Canto Bight.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 15th December