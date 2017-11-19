Accessibility Links

Finally, a first look at footage from The Incredibles 2

They're back!

Disney Pixar, SL

It’s been 13 years. 13 LONG years since we last saw The Incredibles on screen. But with a long-awaited sequel expected in cinemas next July, Pixar have arranged a sneak peek at some brand new footage.

And while it’s light on plot, we do get to see baby Jack-Jack – who was revealed to possess a heap of powers at the end of the last film – demonstrating his newfound strength. (NB. Be thankful your wee one does nothing more than cry, eat and poo – this one looks like a handful.)

In the 50 seconds of footage, giggly Jack-Jack shows just what a pair of laser eyes can do, searing a chunk out of dad Bob’s neatly coiffed hair.

The Incredible Parr family are due back in cinemas on 13th July 2018, three years after Disney Pixar first announced the sequel. The Parr family – who each possess superpowers – are voiced by Craig T. Nelson (Mr Incredible/Bob Parr), Holly Hunter (Helen Parr/Elastigirl), Sarah Vowell (Violet) and Spencer Fox (Dash). All are set to return, along with fan favourite costume designer Edna Mode (Brad Bird).

All about The Incredibles

Disney Pixar, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

