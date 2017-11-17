Dwayne Johnson takes on a 30-foot gorilla in first trailer for Rampage

Finally, the question has been addressed: what would happen if Dwayne Johnson reunited with San Andreas director Brad Peyton to make a monster animal movie? The answer: Rampage, the new movie adaptation of a video game of the same name.

Its newly-released trailer follows a primatologist played by Johnson, forced to save the world after a rogue genetic experiment supersizes a group of deadly animals. This leads to a 30-foot wolf and gorilla (a silverback one, so completely different to King Kong) wreaking havoc across the US.

Earlier this year, Johnson posted his own synopsis of the movie, saying: “I head up an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda. My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility and violent aggression is off the charts. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world.”

Joining Johnson in the cast is Naomie Harris (James Bond’s Moneypenny), Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Joe Manganiello (True Blood) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead). Beau Flynn (San Andreas), John Rickard (Horrible Bosses), Peyton and Hiram Garcia (Baywatch) are producers.

The original 1980s Rampage video game featured three giant beasts: a gorilla named George, a lizard-like creature named Lizzie and a wolf named Ralph. Players controlled these animals with the goal of smashing as many buildings as possible while fighting off the civilians, police and military.

Rampage is released on 13th April 2018