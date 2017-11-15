Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
What Women Want gets female-led reboot

What Women Want gets female-led reboot

You'll never be able to guess the name...

(Getty, Youtube, TL)

We can’t say it’s an idea that’s necessarily crossed many people’s minds, but Paramount is re-booting What Women Want with a female lead. And it’s going to be called – yep, you guessed it – What Men Want.

Advertisement

While the original 2000 comedy film followed Mel Gibson as a cocky man who suddenly finds himself with the ability to read women’s minds, the reboot will turn the tables with Empire’s Taraji P Henson as a female sports agent who gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, allowing her to get ahead of male colleagues and sign the NBA’s next superstar. Your classic Hollywood ending.

Advertisement

Will Packer and James Lopez are set to produce, and Henson is executive producing. The movie doesn’t yet have a writer, but Paramount has already scheduled a release date of  11th January 2019.

Tags

Related news

Back - BD, C4

David Mitchell and Robert Webb will be Back for a second series of the Channel 4 comedy

Keith Barron

Duty Free actor Keith Barron dies aged 83

All about What Women Want

(Getty, Youtube, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Back - BD, C4

David Mitchell and Robert Webb will be Back for a second series of the Channel 4 comedy

Keith Barron

Duty Free actor Keith Barron dies aged 83

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong set for BBC1 this Christmas

Aunt Polly Gray (Helen McCrory) in Peaky Blinders series 4 (Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd 2017, JG)

All hail the women of Peaky Blinders

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more