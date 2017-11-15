Accessibility Links

Star Wars fans freak out as Mark Hamill makes surprise appearance on Disneyland tour

Watch the moment the Luke Skywalker actor appeared in front of delighted fans

Mark Hamill – AKA your boy Luke Skywalker – surprised a group of Star Wars fans on a theme park ride far far away (well, Disneyland California).

In a Twitter video posted by the sci-fi saga’s official account, a Star Tours leader announces to the group “actually, you know what, the captain did mention something about a special passenger. Oh, and the Force is strong with this one…”. And that’s when Hamill bursts into the room, with his greetings drowned out by delighted shrieks from fans.

Hamill then joked with the group “Wait a minute, there’s no Star Wars fans here, right?” After the laughter died down, the actor said, “I’m so happy to be here in Disneyland with you today. The first time I came here I was a little kid and I used to daydream about someday working at Disneyland. So thank you for making my dream come true.”

Hamill then posed for a selfie with fans, before buckling up on the 3D simulator ride himself. As it started he turned to fans, saying “I almost forgot: may the Force be with you!”

Watch out Porgs, looks like you’ve still got serious competition to become Star Wars’ most beloved star.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released 15th December 2017

