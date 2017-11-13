MeToo: Hollywood marches against sexual assault and harassment

Following the recent torrent of sexual assault allegations made against Hollywood figures, hundreds of people marched in solidarity with victims

Hundreds of people joined a march in Hollywood over the weekend to show support for victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by the #MeToo campaign.

Advertisement

The march – which took place on Sunday – was in response to the recent flood of allegations made against various Hollywood figures including movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

Starting on Hollywood Boulevard, the marchers – both women and men – proceeded along the Walk of Fame and finished at the CNN headquarters.

The crowds could reportedly be heard chanting: “Not in pots, not in plants, keep your junk inside your pants” and “Harvey Weinstein is a joke, women workers just got woke.”

The #MeToo hashtag was coined by social activist Tarana Burke, who led the march.

“For every Harvey Weinstein, there’s a hundred more men in the neighbourhood who are doing the exact same thing,” she wrote on Facebook before the event.

“The conversation around harassment in Hollywood will broaden to include other industries if we force it to. It’s not going to do it on its own.”

Actress Alyssa Milano popularised the hashtag when she tweeted encouraging people to use it to speak out against sexual assault.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Advertisement

Since then, scores of people have used Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share their own stories of sexual harassment and abuse.