Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Thor’s hammer gets a special In Memoriam video, and it’s pretty emotional

Thor’s hammer gets a special In Memoriam video, and it’s pretty emotional

RIP, Mjolnir

Christ Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World (Marvel, HF)

When the very first Thor: Ragnarok trailer came out, there was one moment that really shook fans everywhere – the casual destruction of Thor’s trademark hammer Mjolnir, the uru weapon that had characterised the character (and the Norse God he’s based on) forever.

Advertisement

After the hammer is shattered by Goddess of Death Hela (Cate Blanchett) early in the new Marvel movie, Thor learns to battle without it – but it doesn’t mean it isn’t still very much missed, with Thor sadly remarking on its demise to new character Korg (voiced by director Taika Waititi).

And now, Marvel are finally allowing fans to pay their respects to the fallen hammer with a new In Memoriam video, remembering Mjolnir’s best moments from the Thor and Avengers movies and paying tribute to its long and storied career.

All that, plus an unseen deleted scene from the new movie where Thor tries out a replacement hammer, with little success.

RIP Mjolnir – you got the send-off you deserved.

Advertisement

Thor: Ragnarok is in cinemas now

Tags

Related news

132272.ceaafe28-99c7-4d2a-a8f4-a20a76da44e5

This is the reason Chris Hemsworth’s Thor now has short hair

thor-1

Thor: Ragnarok: “a fabulous fantasy and the funniest Marvel movie yet”

All about Thor: Ragnarok

Christ Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World (Marvel, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

132272.ceaafe28-99c7-4d2a-a8f4-a20a76da44e5

This is the reason Chris Hemsworth’s Thor now has short hair

thor-1

Thor: Ragnarok: “a fabulous fantasy and the funniest Marvel movie yet”

Marvel Studios/Disney - HF

Thor: Ragnarok – Why is every Marvel hero now a quip machine?

116385

You can finally watch Chris Hemsworth’s hilarious Thor mockumentary

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more