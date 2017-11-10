Meet Black Panther’s heroes and villains in newly released posters

Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman and co are looking fierce

Marvel has released a whole new set of posters to introduce us to the heroes and villains of its forthcoming superhero epic: Black Panther.

The star-studded Black Panther cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman and Chadwick Boseman who, along with rest of the line-up, will be clad in costumes designed by Oscar nominee Ruth E Carter.

Carter’s previous credits include 90s movies Amistad and Malcom X, each of which she was nominated for an Oscar for her costume design.

Black Panther follows superhero T’Challa (Boseman), who returns home to assume the throne of his homeland following the death of his father. However, he cannot rest on his laurels, with dangers without and an uprising within led by Michael B Jordan’s villain Erik Killmonger.

Check out the new posters below…

Check out Zuri ‘s new poster 👍🏿. You can feel the inspiration. Wakanda Forever. Get ready! #BlackPanther @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/ZVJlGybiaT — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) November 9, 2017

Black Panther hits cinemas on 16th February 2018.