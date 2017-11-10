Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Meet Black Panther’s heroes and villains in newly released posters

Meet Black Panther’s heroes and villains in newly released posters

Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman and co are looking fierce

black panther trailer (screenshot, EH)

Marvel has released a whole new set of posters to introduce us to the heroes and villains of its forthcoming superhero epic: Black Panther.

Advertisement

The star-studded Black Panther cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman and Chadwick Boseman who, along with rest of the line-up, will be clad in costumes designed by Oscar nominee Ruth E Carter.

Carter’s previous credits include 90s movies Amistad and Malcom X, each of which she was nominated for an Oscar for her costume design.

Black Panther follows superhero T’Challa (Boseman), who returns home to assume the throne of his homeland following the death of his father. However, he cannot rest on his laurels, with dangers without and an uprising within led by Michael B Jordan’s villain Erik Killmonger.

Check out the new posters below…

Advertisement

Black Panther hits cinemas on 16th February 2018.

Tags

Related news

Black Panther trailer

Chadwick Boseman rules in the new Black Panther trailer – but Michael B Jordan steals the show

144065.607984f4-f48a-4aeb-b7a4-2a70a8154569

Lupita Nyong'o goes undercover at Comic-Con dressed as a Pink Power Ranger

All about Black Panther

black panther trailer (screenshot, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Black Panther trailer

Chadwick Boseman rules in the new Black Panther trailer – but Michael B Jordan steals the show

144065.607984f4-f48a-4aeb-b7a4-2a70a8154569

Lupita Nyong'o goes undercover at Comic-Con dressed as a Pink Power Ranger

143867.1787cc09-2372-405c-88a1-221ba1397363

The stars of Black Panther had the best reaction to seeing footage for the first time

The Punisher (Netflix, BA)

Coming soon Everything coming to Netflix in November 2017

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more