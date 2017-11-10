Meet Black Panther’s heroes and villains in newly released posters
Lupita Nyong’o, Chadwick Boseman and co are looking fierce
Marvel has released a whole new set of posters to introduce us to the heroes and villains of its forthcoming superhero epic: Black Panther.
The star-studded Black Panther cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman and Chadwick Boseman who, along with rest of the line-up, will be clad in costumes designed by Oscar nominee Ruth E Carter.
Carter’s previous credits include 90s movies Amistad and Malcom X, each of which she was nominated for an Oscar for her costume design.
Black Panther follows superhero T’Challa (Boseman), who returns home to assume the throne of his homeland following the death of his father. However, he cannot rest on his laurels, with dangers without and an uprising within led by Michael B Jordan’s villain Erik Killmonger.
Check out the new posters below…
Nakia is coming!#BlackPanther 2.16.18 @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/0GOL9g5Rxh
— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/hmsELCV0Py
— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) November 9, 2017
His country's orders. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/l3CduecQyL
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/ETeVbZXgrs
— Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/teyqSKXi5w
— Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) November 9, 2017
His people's rage. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/VbqKCW5KW6
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2017
Her Brother’s Keeper.
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/zjhYUFNZqz
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 9, 2017
Check out Zuri ‘s new poster 👍🏿. You can feel the inspiration. Wakanda Forever. Get ready! #BlackPanther @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/ZVJlGybiaT
— Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) November 9, 2017
His People's Pride. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/3Kti2LPyRc
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 9, 2017
His nation's security. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/FJO3gVQaGW
— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/Tqt81nR7ok
— Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) November 9, 2017
Black Panther hits cinemas on 16th February 2018.