Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks tackle a government cover-up in trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The Post

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks tackle a government cover-up in trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The Post

Streep rules the roost in this real-life story about the Washington Post’s 1971 mission to expose secrets about the Vietnam war

The Post (waytoblue email, EH)

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks are fiercely holding power to account in the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The Post.

Advertisement

The Pentagon Papers drama chronicles the 1971 efforts of the Washington Post to expose a massive cover-up by four successive US governments relating to secret information about the Vietnam war.

Streep plays the country’s first female newspaper publisher Katharine Graham, and Hanks stars as Post editor Ben Bradlee – the pair strive to overcome their differences and work together to reveal the truth.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson and Zach Woods.

Given the current tensions between the Trump administration and the media, many will note the apt timing of The Post’s journalists-vs-the-government storyline.

Advertisement

The Post will be released in the UK on 19th January 2018.

Tags

Ellie Harrison

Writer/researcher, RadioTimes.com

Related news

tom-hankies

Tom Hanks to play robot creator in sci-fi film Bios from Game of Thrones director

131777.c6030065-5ddb-4ad0-911b-c57d40f46f33

Tom Hanks buys the White House press room a coffee machine

All about The Post

The Post (waytoblue email, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

tom-hankies

Tom Hanks to play robot creator in sci-fi film Bios from Game of Thrones director

131777.c6030065-5ddb-4ad0-911b-c57d40f46f33

Tom Hanks buys the White House press room a coffee machine

Meryl Streep walks a red carpet for Florence Foster Jenkins (Getty, EH)

Fleabag producer: I’d love Meryl Streep to have a cameo in series two

sarah solemani

Sarah Solemani on moving to Hollywood, taking on Trump and watching movies with Renee Zellweger

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more