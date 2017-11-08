Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks tackle a government cover-up in trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The Post

Streep rules the roost in this real-life story about the Washington Post’s 1971 mission to expose secrets about the Vietnam war

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks are fiercely holding power to account in the first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The Post.

The Pentagon Papers drama chronicles the 1971 efforts of the Washington Post to expose a massive cover-up by four successive US governments relating to secret information about the Vietnam war.

Streep plays the country’s first female newspaper publisher Katharine Graham, and Hanks stars as Post editor Ben Bradlee – the pair strive to overcome their differences and work together to reveal the truth.

The supporting cast includes Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson and Zach Woods.

Given the current tensions between the Trump administration and the media, many will note the apt timing of The Post’s journalists-vs-the-government storyline.

The Post will be released in the UK on 19th January 2018.