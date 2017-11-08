Chris Hemsworth’s kid is a cute Thor mini-me following in dad’s footsteps

The Thor: Ragnarok actor shared an adorable photo from his child's day on set

The next generation of Avengers are on their way – and one of them might be a Hemsworth Junior.

Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth has shared an adorable picture of himself on set with a little one in tow. This behind-the-scenes snap shows the film star with one of his three kids exploring the green screen of his Marvel movie.

“The passing of the torch,” the actor wrote.

Hemsworth, 34, and his wife Elsa Pataky are parents to five-year-old daughter India Rose and three-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

The kids are finally getting to an age where they can start to appreciate their dad’s alter-ego as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a character he has played since 2011 – although apparently it’s hard work.

Hemsworth joked in October that his kids are “wildly unimpressed” with their dad’s movie career and disappointed he wasn’t an actual real-life superhero. “They were like, ‘This is so boring. We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don’t’,” the Australian actor told E! News.

Perhaps that’s why his kid has avoided a full Thor outfit and instead gone for a stars-and-stripes costume…