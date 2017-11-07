Sony withdraws Kevin Spacey movie All the Money in the World from film festival

But the movie, which also stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, will be released this December in cinemas as planned

Just days after Netflix confirmed that it has decided not to release a film starring and produced by Kevin Spacey, Sony Pictures have withdrawn one of the actor’s movies from an upcoming film festival.

All the Money in the World, which stars Spacey alongside Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams and is directed by Ridley Scott, was scheduled to have a red carpet world premiere in Los Angeles on the 16th November at the American Film Institute’s (AFI) annual festival.

And while the movie will still be released in cinemas, the screening at the event has been cancelled.

A statement released by Sony read: “All the Money in the World is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honour in the AFI Fest.

“But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn.”

However the movie will still be released on 22nd December as planned, with Sony saying that “a film is not the work of one person.”

Their statement continued: “There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema’s master directors. It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film.”

The movie is about the 1973 kidnap of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III, and his mother’s attempts to get his billionaire grandfather (Spacey) to pay the ransom.

Netflix has already confirmed that Spacey will no longer have any involvement with House of Cards production. Eight past and present employees on the Netflix series have come forward to accuse Spacey of inappropriate sexual behaviour following Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp’s claims that the Oscar-winner had made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 years old.