Mark Hamill’s latest message will send all those Star Wars: Last Jedi fan theories into complete overdrive

The Luke Skywalker actor posts an enigmatic quote after someone pointed out an intriguing new Star Wars detail

What do we make of Luke Skywalker’s role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Every trailer we’ve seen so far is urging fans to conclude that all is not what it seems, that the Jedi Master is more conflicted about the Light and the Dark Side than ever.

Actor Mark Hamill knows this. He knows that fans are more curious about his role than ever, and has been mercilessly teasing us online for months now about what it could all mean.

But his latest message has to be his most enigmatic yet.

"I've looked at life from both sides now

From light & dark & still somehow

It's life's illusions I recall

I really don't know life…at all" pic.twitter.com/0FVqbsbDzM — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 4, 2017

Yes, those are slightly modified lyrics from Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now. The full lyrics are below; Hamill has changed ‘From win and lose’ to ‘From light and dark’. Obviously.

I’ve looked at life from both sides now

From win and lose and still somehow

It’s life’s illusions I recall

I really don’t know life at all

Couple those lovely lyrics with the clever combination of ‘Light’ and ‘Dark’ Side posters (both of which feature Skywalker looming ominously at the top), and Hamill’s tweet pretty much doubles down on every Star Wars fan theory currently going.

In the most recent Episode VIII teaser trailer, Daisy Ridley’s Rey apparently drawing her lightsaber with Luke lying prone on the ground.

Is Luke evil? Is he good? Is the galaxy out of balance? Is this all one big misdirect to disguise the true plot’s direction? Honestly, there’s not that long before we find out…

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 14th December