Top 50 Netflix movies available now

There are some brilliant Oscar-winning, genre-changing, thought-provoking movies streaming right now on Netflix UK...

Struggling to find a movie on Netflix you actually want to watch? Compared to its incredible TV series, sometimes Netflix‘s film recommendations can be a little bit… frustrating.

Advertisement

But don’t worry: there are plenty of brilliant cult favourites and award-winning movies starring Hollywood’s great and good hidden on Netflix UK. You just need to know where to look.

Check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix available right now. And if you want to find out what’s coming soon, read our guide to the best films and TV shows hitting the site this month.

And if you still can’t work out what to watch, why not check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix right now?

Updated Friday 29th September

This Oscar-winning tearjerker tells the real-life story of the ill-fated RMS Titanic – as well as the now iconic love affair between young aristocrat Rose (Kate Winslet) and happy-go-lucky artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio.)

Read our full review

Quirky New Zealand comedy at it’s best. Taika Waititi directs as a young boy and his reluctant foster father become enthralled in a manhunt in the New Zealand wilderness.

Read our full review.

The definitive 80s coming-of-age movie – don’t ever grow up.

Read our full review

Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Christopher Walken – all outclassed by the revitalised John Travolta and the then largely unknown Samuel L Jackson. Quentin Tarantino definitely knew how to pick ’em.

Read our full review

The true story of Wild West outlaws Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman), and his partner Harry Longabaugh, the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford), who are on the run after a string of train robberies.

Advertisement

Read our full review