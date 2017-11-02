Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Luke Skywalker returns to the Millennium Falcon in new Star Wars: Last Jedi teaser

Luke Skywalker returns to the Millennium Falcon in new Star Wars: Last Jedi teaser

Rey vs Luke? Darkness rising? Is it ALL misdirection?

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, JG)

A tantalising new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has landed, and it features a moment that every fan has been waiting light years to see.

Advertisement

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) makes his return to the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, sight of so many battles waged and friends made.

But all is not well in the universe, as the final cut of the latest teaser for Episode VIII makes clear…

In the final fram, Rey (Daisy Ridley) seems to be drawing her lightsaber on Luke as he lies on the ground. “This is not going to go the way you think,” he warns. Is this all misdirection?

Meanwhile the tagline – “Darkness rises and light to meet it” – that is heard in voiceover in the trailer sounds like Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke, although we’re going to have to wait another six weeks to find out.

Although there is new footage, much of this trailer’s contents were previously revealed in the full movie trailer back in October.

Director Rian Johnson said at the time that he was “legitimately torn” when it came to fans watching the preview, explaining that the new trailer was great but that it may contain a little too much information.

That didn’t stop 34 million viewers and counting watch it on YouTube. Here’s 12 things we need to talk about from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in cinemas on 15th December 2017

Tags

Latest news

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 12: Beyonce performs during THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images, BA)

Beyonce WILL star in the Lion King remake as full cast is confirmed

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice confirmed celebrity line-up for 2018

Everything Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

106908

A new Star Wars novel will solve a MAJOR Force Awakens mystery

135127.074df42b-2d50-4f36-87b1-851af995fd82

Carrie Fisher will not appear in Star Wars Episode IX

lastjedinew

IT'S HERE Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

132610.7e07a965-df0d-4f6b-b42c-17d7a3986c34

Does this cryptic interview mean Yoda is in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more