Luke Skywalker returns to the Millennium Falcon in new Star Wars: Last Jedi teaser

A tantalising new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has landed, and it features a moment that every fan has been waiting light years to see.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) makes his return to the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, sight of so many battles waged and friends made.

But all is not well in the universe, as the final cut of the latest teaser for Episode VIII makes clear…

In the final fram, Rey (Daisy Ridley) seems to be drawing her lightsaber on Luke as he lies on the ground. “This is not going to go the way you think,” he warns. Is this all misdirection?

Meanwhile the tagline – “Darkness rises and light to meet it” – that is heard in voiceover in the trailer sounds like Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke, although we’re going to have to wait another six weeks to find out.

Although there is new footage, much of this trailer’s contents were previously revealed in the full movie trailer back in October.

Director Rian Johnson said at the time that he was “legitimately torn” when it came to fans watching the preview, explaining that the new trailer was great but that it may contain a little too much information.

That didn’t stop 34 million viewers and counting watch it on YouTube. Here’s 12 things we need to talk about from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in cinemas on 15th December 2017