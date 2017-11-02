Beyonce WILL star in the Lion King remake as full cast is confirmed

Queen Bey will star alongside Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Eijofor and many more

Fulfilling every millennials dream, Beyoncé has joined the star studded line-up in Jon Favreau’s upcoming live action Lion King remake as lioness Nala.

The news was confirmed via a tweet from the official Disney Twitter account, which details the cast in full, also confirming the previously rumoured additions of comedian Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, and Last Week Tonight comedian John Oliver as Zazu the mouthy hornbill.

The only returning member from the cast of the 1994 original is James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa. Check out the full line up below.

Favreau seems to have won most fans over to his live action ambitions with some top notch casting decisions – at least judging by the reaction on Twitter.

How the Disney exec that closed Beyonce's Lion King deal was greeted when they came into work today pic.twitter.com/227IcvnQaE — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 2, 2017

I am glad the Lion King is being rebooted so we can remember Scar can only be President for so long before Beyoncé shows up & fixes it — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) November 2, 2017

Donald Glover and Beyoncé as Simba and Nala in The Lion King.. pic.twitter.com/DU4RvtjJLA — ‏ً (@ncgans) November 1, 2017

Beyoncé is gonna be Nala and Childish Gambino and playing Simba man the Lion King is gonna be lit pic.twitter.com/s8EfgXs8Dd — Trap Witch (@ThisisnotDwayne) November 2, 2017

Wig so beyoncé is doin Coachella, releasing a new album &voicing Nala in the lion king remake. we comin for grammys, oscars & emmys ladiesT pic.twitter.com/sT5I67n70d — Danny (@localblackicon) November 2, 2017

Hans Zimmer is scoring Lion King again as well. Hans Zimmer with Donald Glover and Beyonce pic.twitter.com/zIDvRwCRDk — Nobody (@LordBalvin) November 1, 2017

Some fans are already salivating at the prospect of a soundtrack featuring Beyoncé and actor/rapper/funk singer Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino), along with legendary composer Hans Zimmer:

Whatever the record is for movie soundtrack sales, I’m pretty sure Disney’s new ‘The Lion King’ just broke it by casting Beyoncé as Nala. pic.twitter.com/TCv3td6e1I — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 1, 2017

NEW BEYONCÉ VOCALS ON THE LION KING SOUNDTRACK IS ALREADY SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/kvXBGE6gJF — Peryn♡ (@pmullen26) November 1, 2017

The Lion King soundtrack with Beyoncé vocals pic.twitter.com/WmyI2nAJbH — georgia (@lemonadenormani) November 1, 2017

The Lion King soundtrack is going to be FIRE. I need that Beyoncé & Childish Gambino collaboration. — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) November 1, 2017

Still, you can’t please everyone.

I don't want it even if you put Beyoncé in it just make some new shit 🗣🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/mmY5vw0J9Y — Kemi-Olivia Alemoru (@kemioliviax) November 1, 2017

The Lion King is set to be released in summer 2019