Expect 10 more years of Star Wars films, say Lucasfilm

The force is soft, strong and very very long with this one

If this December’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, next year’s Solo: A Star Wars story and 2019’s Star Wars episode IX still have you hankering for yet more tales from a galaxy far, far away, then we have some excellent news – because according to Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, we still have a decade more of Star Wars films to look forward to, even after the current trilogy ends.

Advertisement

“We’re sitting down now, we’re talking about the next 10 years of Star Wars stories and we’re looking at narratively where that might go,” Kennedy told The Star Wars Show.

“Future stories beyond Episode IX, with these new characters, Rey, Poe, Finn, BB-8,” she went on.

“But we’re also looking at working with people that are interested in coming into the Star Wars world and taking us to places that we haven’t been yet, and that’s exciting too because it’s a vast galaxy far, far away. The possibilities are endless!”

Whether this means we’ll eventually be making our way to Jar-Jar: A Star Wars story or BB-8 episode VIII remains to be seen – but if you’re a fan of George Lucas’ space opera saga, it certainly seems like you’ll have PLENTY to enjoy (and endlessly bitch about online, of course) for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released in UK cinemas on 14th December 2017