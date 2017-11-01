Benedict Cumberbatch movie The Current War postponed in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal

The Weinstein Company has pushed back the release date of The Current War to next year

In the wake of the sexual abuse and rape allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Company has postponed the release of Benedict Cumberbatch film The Current War.

The movie had been set for release on 24th November in the US, and 5th January 2018 in the UK.

Starring Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison, Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse and Nicholas Hoult as Nikola Tesla, The Current War is a historical drama about the transmission of electric power and the battle between competing inventors and commercial interests.

The Current War now won’t be released until 2018 in the US, and insiders told the Hollywood Reporter that it would have been impossible to premiere the movie in the middle of the current scandal.

Cumberbatch has already spoken out against Weinstein, saying in a statement: “I am utterly disgusted by the continuing revelations of Harvey Weinstein’s horrifying and unforgivable actions.”

Weinstein is the co-founder and former co-chairman of The Weinstein Company (TWC). After numerous allegations of sexual assault, harassment and rape were made public in October 2017 he was fired by the company’s board of directors.

But with the allegations dating back decades, TWC is also engulfed in the scandal.

And with Weinstein-produced horror movie Polaroid also having been postponed and pushed back to next year, TWC won’t have any move movies coming out for the rest of 2017.