Did Adam Driver just leak a major Star Wars spoiler?

Without even the aid of a Jedi mind trick, Star Wars fans may have got a huge spoiler out of Kylo Ren himself, Adam Driver. And it really is a biggy: he may have given away a major part of Rey’s backstory.

Speaking about his character to GQ, The Last Jedi star appeared to reveal that Rey (Daisy Ridley) has royal heritage.

Explaining how he and filmmaker JJ Abrams approached the character of Kylo Ren – the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia – Driver said, “The person Kylo’s pretending to be on the outside is not who he is. He’s a vulnerable kid who doesn’t know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he’s playing a role. JJ had that idea initially and I think Rian [Johnson, The Last Jedi director] took it to the next level.”

He then added, possibly referring to Rey, “You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices.”

“Princess who’s hiding”? Was that just a turn of phrase from Driver, maybe referring to the character trope of a princess-in-hiding? Or did he just accidentally reveal Rey is a princess and daughter to another royal character: Princess Leia? Does this mean she’s Kylo’s sister?

Perhaps. Or maybe Rey could be the daughter of another royal family – there’s bound to be plenty in the galaxy far, far away, right? However, we’re not convinced: Daisy Ridley has said before she thought her heritage was given away in The Force Awakens, meaning it’s unlikely her parents will be new characters introduced in The Last Jedi.

Plus, judging by how this new trilogy is closely mirroring the original Star Wars films, wouldn’t introducing a long lost siblings storyline à la Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia follow that trend? And wouldn’t this link also explain the “mysterious connection” Kylo and Rey share in their official Star Wars bios?

Or, was Driver’s statement simply an intentional piece of misdirection?

Ponder this for days, we will.