Frozen’s Kristen Bell begrudgingly dressed up as Elsa for Halloween

When it came to choosing her own Halloween costume this year, Bell had to let it go...

Kristen Bell, the actress who voices Anna in Frozen, has reluctantly dressed up as Anna’s sister Elsa for Halloween because her daughter ‘demanded’ it.

Advertisement

The actress joked about going as co-star Idina Menzel’s character instead of her own in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Bell does not look best pleased to be clad in Elsa’s blue and white dress and tiara.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

The Frozen sequel is set for a 27th November 2019 release.

Advertisement

Bell wasn’t the only star to reference her own movie for Halloween, as Gwyneth Paltrow wore a box on her head, alluding to her character’s grim fate in the 1995 movie Se7en.