Robert Downey Jr confirms Avengers 4 return

Robert Downey Jr confirms Avengers 4 return

The actor will reprise his role as Tony Stark in the 2019 movie



Robert Downey Jr has confirmed that he is officially returning as Tony Stark aka Iron Man for Avengers 4, with a photo from the set of the forthcoming superhero movie.

Downey Jr will next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, the third sequel, which is due for release in April next year.

His return as Stark for the 2019 follow-up, while hotly anticipated, was not officially confirmed until Downey Jr shared this set photo on Instagram:

New flick, new short chair. #lumbarsupport #marvel #bts

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

Downey Jr’s rather petite chair is placed alongside those of returning cast Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

Avengers 4 is due for UK release on 26th April 2019 in the UK. Before that, Avengers: Infinity War will be in cinemas on 27th April 2018.












