Helen Mirren’s new horror film Winchester is about a real-life haunted house which you can actually visit

Dame Helen Mirren is dipping her foot in the horror genre in the upcoming Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built, a film based on a “true story” about a supposedly haunted house in San Jose, California that you can actually visit.

Mirren stars as Sarah Winchester, an heiress of the Winchester Repeating Arms Company, who believes she is being haunted by the souls of the people killed by her father’s rifles. On the advice of a medium, she commissions a massive 24,000 sq ft Victorian mansion that she intends to use as a prison for the ghosts that she believes are out to seek vengeance.

The real house was allegedly under construction 24/7 for 38 years, and has 10,000 windows, 9 kitchens and 13 bathrooms, like some sort of ungodly Sagrada Familia. And, if for some bonkers reason you have the urge, you can go there: it now acts as a fully corned-up tourist attraction.

Watch the trailer below. Disclaimer: There’s a jump scare or two in there, and I’ll be honest, I jumped. Twice.

The clip sells the house as “the most haunted house in history”, which of course urges the viewer to believe that houses actually can be haunted.

The film is directed by The Spierig brothers, whose previous output includes limp horror films Daybreakers and Predestination, and also stars Jason Clarke and Sarah Snook. It is expected to be released in UK cinemas in Spring 2018.