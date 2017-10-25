Netflix reveals new trailer for Will Smith’s supernatural cop movie Bright

Netflix has released a new trailer for upcoming action movie Bright, a supernatural cop drama starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton set to be released just in time for Christmas.

The film, directed by Suicide Squad and Training Day director David Ayers, follows the story of two LAPD officers – Smith, a human and Edgerton, an orc – who form an unlikely partnership to keep the city safe from a growing underground crime ring.

By the looks of the trailer, it will take on US race relations via the, at first glance, kind of clunky metaphor of Smith and his partner being of differing species. Check it out below.

Smacks heavily of a futuristic, inter-species Training Day, doesn’t it?

Bright also stars Noomi Rapace, Margaret Cho and Jay Hernandez.

Bright will be released on Netflix on 22nd December 2017