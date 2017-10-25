Accessibility Links

Ben Mendelsohn in talks to star as the villain in the upcoming Captain Marvel film

The star would join leading lady Brie Larson in the comic book flick

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Ben Mendelsohn attends the "Una" premiere, as part of the 2017 Sydney Film Festival at State Theatre on June 9, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty, BA)

Rogue One and The Dark Knight Rises star Ben Mendelsohn is reportedly being lined up to play the villain in the upcoming Captain Marvel film.

Variety reports that directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are in talks with the actor regarding the role of the film’s main antagonist, who is expected to be the leader of a band of shapeshifters called the Skrulls – Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige suggested earlier this year that the aliens would feature in the film.

The film’s title role is set to be played by Brie Larson.

The directing duo have previously collaborated on the Ryan Gosling-led addiction drama Half Nelson and teen drama It’s Kind of a Funny Story.

The story revolves around Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, imbuing her with powers of flight and super strength. At San Diego Comic Con earlier this year, Feige announced that the film would be set in the 1990s, and that Samuel L Jackson would reprise his role as Avengers assembler Nick Fury.

Captain Marvel is expected to be released on 8th March 2019

Ben Allen

Writer/Researcher, On Demand

Everything Captain Marvel

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Ben Mendelsohn attends the "Una" premiere, as part of the 2017 Sydney Film Festival at State Theatre on June 9, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

