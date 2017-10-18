Accessibility Links

Chris Hemsworth is furious after an interviewer reveals a massive Thor: Ragnarok spoiler on live TV

Spoiler alert (obviously)

An Australian talk show accidentally let out a major Thor: Ragnarok spoiler right in front of star Chris Hemsworth – and it was so awkward.

During an appearance on chat show The Project, Hemsworth and Hulk co-star Mark Ruffalo were quizzed about their battle with Goddess of Death, Hela, played by Cate Blanchett in the upcoming film.

THOR: RAGNAROK SPOILERS FROM HERE ON IN

However, during the questioning (check in at the 6.20 mark in video below), host Tommy Little claimed that Hela is actually Thor’s sister. Not once. Not twice. But three times.

“It’s a star-studded cast: the gorgeous Cate Blanchett plays your sister, Chris,” he starts. “And for a lot of this movie, your sister is trying to kill you… your brother—”

It’s then that a cringing Hemsworth interrupts with: “You can’t say it’s his sister! You can’t give that away!” Ruffalo follows up by saying, in Pig Latin, “ixnay on the istersay” (“don’t talk about the sister”).

Hemsworth then asks is The Project if broadcast live and jokes about rewinding the tape. But The Project was live. And now the secret, it appears, is out.

Still, news about Hela’s supposed family ties won’t travel unless word spreads online, right? Right?

Thor: Ragnarok is released in cinemas on 27th October 2017

Everything Thor: Ragnarok

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

