World Cup 2018: What time is Group H fixture Poland v Senegal on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group H game at the Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 26: A Senegal fan celebrates their goal during the Men's Football first round Group A Match of the London 2012 Olympic Games between Great Britain and Senegal, at Old Trafford on July 26, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

When is the Poland v Senegal World Cup 2018 Group H game being played?

The game will take place on Tuesday 19th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group H?

Group H is made up of Poland, Senegal, Columbia and Japan.

Full fixtures for Group H can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Poland v Senegal World Cup 2018 match here

