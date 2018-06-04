Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group H fixture Poland v Colombia on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group H game at the Kazan Arena, Kazan

A supporter of Colombia waits for the start of the 2018 World Cup football qualifier match against Paraguay in Barranquilla, Colombia, on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Luis ACOSTA (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Poland v Colombia World Cup 2018 Group H game being played?

The game will take place on Sunday 24th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Kazan Arena, Kazan

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group H?

Group H is made up of Poland, Senegal, Columbia and Japan.

Full fixtures for Group H can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Poland v Colombia World Cup 2018 match here

