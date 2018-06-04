World Cup 2018: What time is Group H fixture Japan v Poland on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?
Everything you need to know about the Group H game at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd
When is the Japan v Poland World Cup 2018 Group H game being played?
The game will take place on Thursday 28th June
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 3pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Volgograd Arena, Volgograd
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group H?
Group H is made up of Poland, Senegal, Columbia and Japan.
Complete World Cup 2018 guide – including every match fixture, kick-off time, TV channel, venue and more
What are the latest odds?
