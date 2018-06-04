Shayne Ward reveals dream role after leaving Coronation Street

Shayne Ward’s exit from Coronation Street as Aidan Connor is one of the most talked-about soap storylines of the year, but when asked what kind of role he’d like to tackle after the tragic suicide of his cobbles character, the star had a very clear idea of where he’d like to be…

“I keep putting it out there, but Peaky Blinders!” he revealed to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at this year’s British Soap Awards, held at London’s Hackney Empire on Saturday 2 June. “I’m excited for whatever my next job is. Any role is challenging, whether it’s lighter or darker material. I’ll go wherever I need to go.

“So I’m putting it out there to the universe I’d love to be in Peaky Blinders, you never know! It would be amazing to do a big drama like that.”

Discussing the impact of Aidan taking his own life, Ward commented: “The reaction has been overwhelming but in such a positive way. People are picking up the phone more to the Samaritans, it’s been great how well Corrie have handled it.

“The story continues with David Platt, who admitted he felt suicidal trying to deal with being raped. It’s a subject we need people to continue talking.”

Corrie were the big winners on the night at the British Soap Awards, winning six prizes including the coveted Best Soap gong for the first time in five years.

