EastEnders: Kim discovers she’s pregnant as she searches for Vincent?

With Vincent still absent, is Kim set to become a single mum of two?

EastEnders is lining up a potential unexpected pregnancy plot for Kim Fox-Hubbard as she tries to move on from husband Vincent’s disappearance, not realising he has possibly been killed by corrupt cops.

Believing Vincent abandoned her and their daughter Pearl, feisty Kim decides enough is enough and tells big sister Denise it’s time she forgot about her feckless fella and sets about burning his clothes.

On Tuesday 5 June, Dee warns her hotheaded sibling against the rash reaction, pointing out she could make some money from his possessions if she sold them instead so they take his clothes to the market to try and sell them.

Remarking the smell of Mr Hubbard’s aftershave is making her feel sick, when the nausea continues concerned Denise questions whether the sickly symptom actually means Kim could be pregnant.

Persuading her to take a test, Kim is apprehensive as she awaits the result – is she expecting another child? Kim suffered the heartache of miscarriage a few months ago, before Vincent disappeared after getting embroiled with corrupt police officers after grassing on Phil Mitchell and Aidan Maguire. Kim has no idea Vincent was abducted by dodgy DCI Alsworth and was last seen with a gun pointed at him.

Later in the week, Kim turns to Phil for more info on Vincent’s whereabouts, convinced he knows more than he’s letting on, and by Friday 8 June Kim decides to get the police involved. Is she suddenly so determined to track down her errant other half because she’s got something to tell him?

