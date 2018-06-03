How to vote on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

What number do you need to call to vote on Britain's Got Talent? Can you vote on the app? We have all the details right here...

The Britain’s Got Talent final is LIVE night, with 11 acts competing to be named BGT winner 2018.

But how can you vote for your favourite? What are the numbers you need? Find out below…

These are the 11 finalists competing on Sunday night’s final, but remember the vote doesn’t open until the end of the show. We’ll be adding the phone numbers as we get them…

Wildcard act – TBC

Simon Cowell has confirmed that there will definitely be a Wildcard act for BGT 2018. Although the act has yet to be confirmed, he did heavily hint it could be B-Positive Choir.

Micky P Kerr

Giang Brothers

DVJ (Diversity Juniors)

The D-Day Darlings – chosen by the judges

How do I vote on Britain’s Got Talent?

Each night, eight acts will perform and it’s down to the viewers who will continue through to the Britain’s Got Talent final. You can vote using the phone numbers provided or via the the official Britain’s Got Talent app.

How do I get the Britain’s Got Talent app?

The official app is available to download for both your iOS and Android devices. You can download the free iOS app here and the Android app here.

How long is the vote on Britain’s Got Talent open for?

The BGT vote opens at the end of the first live show, and then closes during the results show that follows at 9.30pm.

What are the voting terms and conditions?

Voting terms and conditions for Britain’s Got Talent have yet to be issued, but once they are we’ll have them here.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Sunday 3rd June 7:30pm on ITV