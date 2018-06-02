Accessibility Links

World Cup 2018: What time is Group G fixture England v Belgium on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group G game at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

MANAUS, BRAZIL - JUNE 14: An English fan cheers prior to the opening Group D match of the 2014 World Cup between England and Italy at Arena Amazonia on June 14, 2014 in Manaus, Brazil. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

When is the England v Belgium World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 28th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?

Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Full fixtures for Group G can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

